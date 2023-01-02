City explains why it didn't open warming centers

The City of San Antonio says there must be sustained freezing temperatures before it opens warming centers, which they say have fewer resources.

SAN ANTONIO — The city says it’s trying to connect homeless people to services for the cold and beyond.

Tonight, San Antonio is extending the hours of its homeless connections hotline.

The city says their human services department spent the last three days in the community offering resources to homeless including handing out cold weather gear to 231 people.

However, some people are upset there’s no additional places to get out of this wintry weather.

Workers with the city’s Human Services department were spotted on the west side helping the homeless.

“They started this Monday to start connecting people with services that are available. And that outreach continues on the ground even today and throughout the entire timeframe of the cold weather event. They provide them with services, connect them with a meal,” Laura Mayes, assistant director for communications and engagement told KENS 5. The city is pushing people towards its non-profit partners.

Although several people on Facebook demanded warming centers open to people who need them.

The city explains what their guidelines are.

“The decision as to whether to open a warming center rests on the temperature. We’re looking for sustained temperatures of 32 degrees or lower, or a combination of precipitation and cold temperatures that make it dangerously inclement. We have plenty of capacity at our shelters,” Mayes said.

Shelters were open during the December cold snap.

According to city statistics—more than 40 guests were reported across all of the city’s warming centers on December 23 and 24th.

All but 12 of the people accounted for were homeless.

According to the city, they say Haven for Hope has 676 people with capacity for 870.

The city says temporary shelters provide homeless people with warm weather clothing, blankets, transportation, warmth, meals and other resources and are open to all who need help. They say warming centers have less resources.