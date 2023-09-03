SAPD: Man hospitalized after apparent hit-and-run near St. Mary's

Authorities say the suspect was driving a white F-150 truck from the late-'90s or early-2000s.

SAN ANTONIO — A man was hospitalized after a truck ran him over on the west side of San Antonio Thursday afternoon, and police say they're looking for a suspect.

According to officials with the San Antonio Police Department, a man driving a white pickup followed the unidentified victim from a St. Mary's University parking lot to a field, where he ran him over. The suspect then took something from the victim before driving off in an F-150 from the late-'90s or early-2000s.

SAPD expects to file aggravated assault charges when the man is caught. As of Thursday evening, the victim was in critical condition.

