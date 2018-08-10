SAN ANTONIO — The owner of a north-side gym is getting people off the couch by getting pretty creative on social media.

Jean Carlos Gonzales, the owner of Total Body Training, has a YouTube channel where he creates weekly videos motivating people to get fit.

Total Body Training has an online empire featuring at-home workouts, daily motivations, and comedic skits. Find them on YouTube and you're in for a treat.

“I doubled-down very hard and I started making the weekly videos with multiple workout episodes that come out weekly as well as client interviews. So I started interviewing people who were losing weight and local athletes," Gym owner Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez aims to connect with the average Joe.

The gym is located on Broadway near Loop 410.

Find them on the Total Body Training YouTube, Facebook, or Instagram.

