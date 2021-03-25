San Antonio will house migrants at Freeman Coliseum, senator says

The U.S. Senator tweeted that 2,400 beds would be set up inside Freeman Coliseum. The county says no contract is in place.

SAN ANTONIO — A second facility in Bexar County will be used to house migrants amid the evolving situation at the U.S.-Mexico Border, Senator John Cornyn said Thursday.

Cornyn tweeted that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had announced 2,400 beds would be established at Freeman Coliseum. The senator's tweet did not say when efforts would begin at the arena.

The Office of Refugee Resettlement’s Unaccompanied Children Program later sent a press release stating, "The Emergency Intake Site will provide ORR with needed capacity to accept children from Customs and Border Protection into its care where they can be safely processed, cared for and either released to a sponsor or transferred to an appropriate ORR shelter for longer-term care." The press release also notes, "The Emergency Intake Site is intended for use as a temporary measure."

Bexar County spokesperson Monica Ramos told KENS 5 that no contract is in place between the county and HHS.

Tuesday, Bexar County leaders said they were considering the possibility of using Freeman Coliseum as an overflow site for an undetermined number of migrants, but no agreement had been reached.

"But we do have facilities there. They're climate-controlled, they're large," Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said at Tuesday's daily coronavirus response briefing, who gestured his general support for the potential move. "But we're talking about who would handle security, who would be the food provider, who would handle the place. We're talking about a possible contract if indeed that moves forward."

HHS said they will "utilize all available options to safely care for the children." ORR says they are also working to ensure children don’t spend more time in border patrol facilities than necessary by:

Safely increasing capacity in its permanent, licensed network by implementing enhanced CDC COVID-19 mitigation strategies

Safely reducing the time it takes to unify UC with sponsor

Using Influx Care Facilities with the same standards of care used in its permanent/licensed network

Establishing Emergency Intake Sites to decrease over-crowding in CBP facilities.

Wolff said he expected a final decision to made by the end of the week. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the city would be prepared to provide assistance to the county, should that help be requested.

"What's happening on the border, as we've seen before, is just an incredible human tragedy," Nirenberg said. "My hope is that what happens going forward is treated with the utmost compassion and care."

Bexar County Commissioner Justin Rodriguez said coronavirus safety measures would be implemented at Freeman if a contract was approved.

"Again, if this goes forward, having a separate area for those who may be tested later and need to be quarantined at Freeman," Rodriguez said. "I think there is discussion of potentially housing up to 2,100 (migrants) is the number I heard at Freeman. Again, this is a humanitarian effort. We are dealing with children."

Wednesday, the Pentagon approved a request to temporarily house an undetermined number of migrant children at Joint Base San Antonio Lackland. It's unknown when some of the children will start arriving at the San Antonio Air Force base, but a release states preparations will begin immediately. Vacant dormitory space is expected to be used to shelter the children, and Fort Bliss was also included in the request.

New tonight: @DeptofDefense approves request to temporarily house unaccompanied children at @JBSA_Official Lackland in #SanAntonio (& Fort Bliss).



Access will be granted "immediately" so @HHSGov can start preparing to care for kids.

Statement via https://t.co/AkyPqElxlS @kens5 pic.twitter.com/SyBNfPBlk7 — erica zucco (@ericazucco) March 24, 2021