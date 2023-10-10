San Antonio theaters get ready for opening night of TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR

Local theater, Santikos will provide showings at all nine locations across the San Antonio-area this week.

SAN ANTONIO — Swifties are headed to the big screen as TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR kicks off this Friday.

Local theater, Santikos will provide showings at all nine locations across the San Antonio-area including 8 showings at the Palladium and Embassy theaters.

If you want tickets for IMAX screens plenty of seats are available. While Santikos Palladium has only front row tickets for their 6 p.m. showing, the 9:45 p.m. showing has plenty of seats. This will be San Antonians best chance to score IMAX tickets on opening night because showing for IMAX at AMC Rivercenter are completely sold out.

AMC theaters also say private theater rentals up to 40 guests are also an option. This will be available at the AMC theater in San Antonio and Boerne with a price set at $800. But don't worry there are still plenty of other San Antonio locations with available seats and Taylor Swift souvenirs for the Swifties.

The Alamo Drafthouse's the Park North and Stone Oak locations have multiple showings with tickets available. Cinemark San Antonio location has 14 showings scheduled for Friday.