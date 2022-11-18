17-year-old boy facing murder charges in ambush-style shooting

The victim was found laying in a pool of blood, shot in an ambush, police said.

SAN ANTONIO — A teenage boy has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that took place back in May.

Victor Rivas, 17, has been formally indicted this week in the killing of Ethan Soto.

On May 16, officers responded to a shooting off the 2100 block of Alston Street on the city’s northwest side. When officers arrived, they found Ethan Soto lying in a pool of blood, shot multiple times.

Deleted messages found on Instagram helped crack the case, and outlined how Rivas planned the ambush killing of Soto, say police.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Rivas got a young girl to lure Soto into selling her drugs, but it was Rivas who actually was waiting for him.

Police later learned the murder was in retaliation after Soto had allegedly stolen drugs from Rivas the day before.

The messages found on Rivas’s Instagram account said he was going to “catch” the person who robbed him.

The murder indictment alleges that on May 16, Rivas, with intent to cause serious bodily injury to Ethan Soto, did commit an act clearly dangerous to human life that caused the death of Soto by shooting Soto with a gun.

The Criminal Trial Division is prosecuting this case in the 144th District Court.

Murder is a first-degree felony, and Rivas faces prison time and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted.

