Optional fingerprint DNA kits rolling out to students to aid law enforcement in emergency events

SAN ANTONIO — School districts across Texas have started sending students home with DNA test kits in an effort to help prepare law enforcement during emergency situations.

Nearly 4 million of the state-funded ID kits are being distributed to families in public and charter schools. San Antonio ISD sent out a letter to parents addressing the test kits that will given to families of students in grades K-8.

The letter states the following:

"Dear Parent, Our district will be distributing an in-home child identification kit to your child on behalf of the State of Texas. Please understand that there is no obligation to fill out the kit, but it will allow you to have a set of fingerprints and DNA for your child in case of an emergency that you can turn over to law enforcement.

These kits are to be STORED AT HOME and only to be given to law enforcement in case of an emergency. San Antonio ISD is always looking for ways to protect our students from harm or assist in their safety. Please make use of this gift, fill it out and store it in a safe place at home. Northside and North East ISDs are still in the early stages of collecting the kits and figuring out logistics."

Texas state lawmakers passed legislation in 2021 that allowed for the distribution of the test kits beginning in the fall. The Texas Education Agency says the kits are designed to assist law enforcement in location and returning a missing or trafficked child.

The kits are voluntary and require parental consent, according to the TEA.