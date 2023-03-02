Fox 29 lifestyle host Esteban Solis arrested on DWI charges

Records state Solis refused a breathalyzer test when a police officer responded to a crash in which he allegedly was involved.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Esteban Solis, a daytime show host who has been with San Antonio TV station Fox 29 since 2013, was taken into custody late Thursday night on DWI charges after his alleged involvement in a crash on the far west side.

According to arrest records, a San Antonio Police Department officer responded to the crash and observed that Solis "was slow in his speech" and "swaying while standing still." Results from a sobriety test showed he had a moderate smell of alcohol as well as slurred speech, the affidavit states.

Solis, 41, also told the SAPD officer that he'd had "two or three mixed drinks" before getting into his car. The officer reported that Solis was inconsistent when saying whether or not he was drunk. The affidavit states he refused a breathalyzer test.

Solis has several charges dating back to 2002, including vehicle burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft, according to online court records. This is the second time he's been arrested for DWI in Bexar County.

He began as a freelance lifestyle correspondent with Fox 29 before becoming co-host of "Daytime with Kimberly & Esteban."

Fox 29 has not yet responded to a request for comment, but the station did report the arrest on its website.

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.