Teenager left with life-threatening injuries after struck by vehicle

The driver did stop to render aid and is not expected to face any charges, according to SAPD.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SAN ANTONIO — According to the San Antonio Police Department a teenager faces life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while riding his scooter on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred near Roosevelt and VFW Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the teenager was riding his non-electric scooter into the middle of Roosevelt when he was hit by a small car.

The driver did stop to render aid and is not expected to face any charges, according to SAPD.