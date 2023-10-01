Teenager left with life-threatening injuries after struck by vehicle

SAN ANTONIO — According to the San Antonio Police Department a teenager faces life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car while riding his scooter on Tuesday night.
The incident occurred near Roosevelt and VFW Boulevard around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say the teenager was riding his non-electric scooter into the middle of Roosevelt when he was hit by a small car.
The driver did stop to render aid and is not expected to face any charges, according to SAPD.
The young boy was transferred to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.