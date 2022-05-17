Parents of shooting victim praise grandmother who tried to save teen shot and killed on west side

“(The teen’s) last glimpse of this earth was not of violence, but of somebody caring," said Butch Seward.

SAN ANTONIO — The shooting death of a 15-year-old boy on Monday reminded one local couple of how they lost their child to gun violence a few years ago.

In 2018, Grace Seward and a friend were at a club when an argument broke out between them and two other people. Seward and her friend left the club, but when they arrived home, a car pulled up.

San Antonio Police officials said two people got of the car and started shooting.

Both women were hit in the chest and taken to the hospital. Seward did not make it.

No arrests have been made.

“Each time (a shooting) happens, I’m reminded of my daughter and the senseless act of it all,” said Deborah Seward, Grace's mother.

Seward called Monday’s shooting of a teen boy a "senseless" act.

“When I heard that story I felt so disheartened about the grandmother that went out and tried to save a life,” she said.

Seward was talking about Sheryl Tyrone. Tyrone was the grandmother who tried saving the life of the teen who, police say, was shot dead after an argument in the west-side neighborhood where he lived.

Two other teens were detained, but at last check no charges have been filed. The medical examiner also could not confirm the teen’s identity to KENS 5.

“I think it’s senseless that this is what they resorted to,” Seward said.

Seward and her husband, Butch, also feel for the family that must now prepare to bury a loved one. They say now is not the time for retaliation.

“We want (whomever did this) to be brought to justice. We don’t want street justice,” she said.

The couple feels there is a troubling rise in gun violence these days.

By email, SAPD told KENS 5 they do not specifically track gun violence. Rather, police track total aggravated assault and deadly conduct cases. Police told us deadly conduct firearm cases are up by 140 this year compared to this time last year.

The Sewards are doing their part to help the local youth in memory of their daughter. Through their nonprofit The Grace Seward Foundation, they are able to assist local youth sports and raise money for the Victim’s of Crimes Compensation Fund.

The fund helps victims and their families when they have no other means of paying for the financial cost of crime.

Their next event is July at Top Golf.

Their next event is July at Top Golf.

The couple also wanted to thank Tyrone for her part in trying to save the teen on Monday.