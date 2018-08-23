Words of encouragement in a place most girls would never think to find something uplifting.

13-year-old Skye Stephens and her mom, Denise, spent the summer painting positive messages on the doors to the bathroom stalls in Warren High School.

“We did it to inspire girls to feel better about themselves when they're feeling down or insecure about how they look,” Skye said.

Skye got the idea from social media, a place sometimes known more for bullying than building up.

So she and her mom came up with positive messages to share with girls in real life.

Warren Principal Valerie Sisk welcomed the project with open arms, knowing the simple words can leave a big imprint on students.

“They'll be able to go in there and see something positive. I think those words will empower that student who is needing that positive piece at that moment,” Sisk said.

Sisk added that they're looking into doing the same sort of inspiring messages in the boys’ bathrooms as well.

© 2018 KENS