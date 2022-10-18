‘My heart is broken’ | Family of 18-year-old killed at car club meetup demand answers

“He won’t be able to see her walk down the aisle, or start her first day of kindergarten or graduate”.

SAN ANTONIO — Days later, San Antonio Police are still looking into the deadly attack that happened at a car club meetup. The family of the 18-year-old shot and killed told KENS 5 they’re distraught.

The shooting happened Sunday on the southwest side. A man who ran to the teen’s aid was also shot. He survived.

On Tuesday night, the family had a vigil for Evan Mejia. They identified the teen in the shooting. His sister Bianca Rodriguez and the mother of his one-year-old baby, Celeste Quinones, are taking the loss hard.

“It is the worst thing ever,” Rodriguez said. “He didn’t deserve to go like that. “My heart is broken into a million pieces, “Quinones said.

The shooting happened off Dunton Street around 9:45 Sunday. The family said Mejia was shot twice. SAPD said a man who rushed to Mejia was also shot. SAPD called the man a Good Samaritan. As for Mejia, he just celebrated his 18th birthday. He leaves behind a one-year-old girl.

“He won’t be able to see her walk down the aisle, or start her first day of kindergarten or graduate,” Quinones said.

Pastor Jimmy Robles is helping the family through their tough time. He said the violence involving the youth needs to stop.

“I just always believe there is hope,” he said. “And people always say enough is enough. But man, when is enough going to be enough.”

The family said Mejia was just getting into car clubs. The family believes he was targeted, and they don’t know why. They want answers.

“Justice will be served, and we will find you,” his sister said.

Mejia’s family said the man who tried to save him is still in the ICU at the hospital. They thank him because of his actions. Meanwhile, SAPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating the case.