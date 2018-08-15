In an initiative to join the straw-free movement, Brew's Lee Tea is now offering straws made out of hay, a byproduct of wheat production. These straws come at no additional cost to customers.

The tea station at 4009 Broadway St. in Alamo Heights has partnered with HAY! Straws, an Oklahoma-based company, to reduce the amount of plastic they use.

Experts estimate the U.S. uses 500 million plastic straws every day.

These new biodegradable straws do not affect the taste of the drink being sipped from them and do not get soggy either. The nationwide movement to cut down on plastic straw use has reached San Antonio in a big way, as evidenced by the recent moves at other local businesses as well.

