Spurs partner with South Texas Blood & Tissue Center to hold blood drive

Donors were given free tickets for the Spurs' upcoming home-opener, along with a Halloween shirt, in exchange for donating blood.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs partnered with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to save as many lives as possible by hosting a blood drive.

The Silver and Black opened the AT&T Center for their annual blood drive Thursday, where donors were gifted free tickets for the team's upcoming home-opener, along with a Halloween shirt.

The blood bank says a recent increase in emergency trauma cases requiring Type-O blood has put a strain on helping patients with blood disorders and cancer.

San Antonio currently has less than one day's supply of Type-O blood. It's part of a national shortage, leaving regional centers with nowhere to turn for additional blood.

Officials with the blood bank say the need for donors will grow in the coming weeks and months.

"As we enter the holiday season we know we are going to see a decline of blood donations," said Roger Ruiz, with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center. "So this helps, and gives a boost to our community blood supply. If you couldn't make it out Thursday, there's several locations out throughout the community that you can donate again."

Donor rules have changed over the years, so officials say you shouldn't automatically assume you can't donate. Learn more or make an appointment at southtexasblood.org or by calling (210) 731-5590.

