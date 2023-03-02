Spurs host Black Heritage Night before leaving for Rodeo Road Trip

San Antonio won't be back at the AT&T Center until March 2.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — February marks a time to celebrate Black history and culture, and on Friday the Spurs hosted Black Heritage Night to do just that ahead of the team's last home game for a month.

The team hosted a showcase of local Black artists inside the AT&T Center before tipping off against the visiting 76ers, the festivities hosted by Great Day SA Host Clarke Finney. The Spurs also announced they would present a check for $10,000 to St. Philip's College, San Antonio's only historically Black university, at halftime of Friday's game.

"We celebrate Fiesta, we celebrate a ton of cultures here, we really are a huge melting pot. But Black History Month, you really do feel the love and the support," Finney said. "Being here with the Spurs and knowing it's coming from an authentic place, it just makes it that much more sweet."

Friday's home game is the Spurs' final one before heading out on their annual Rodeo Road Trip, which will see the team play nine games in other cities before returning to the AT&T Center on March 2 to play the Indiana Pacers.

>TRENDING ON KENS 5 YOUTUBE:

---

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.