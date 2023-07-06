San Antonio Sports Star shaking things up on the sports radio dial

The local sports radio station is moving the air time for its midday show, and a new sports show is set to debut.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio's major sports radio station is making programming moves and adding a new show.

94.1 FM San Antonio Sports Star's midday show "The Blitz with Jason Minnix and Joe Reinagel" will move from its current 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. time slot to a new slot of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., beginning Monday.

In addition, a new sports show is coming to the sports radio dial. "Extra Innings with Pledger" will make its radio debut on Monday. It'll be hosted by long-time producer James Pledger and is set to focus on all the sports news of the day, Monday through Friday.

The new weekday host is more than ready to hit the airwaves.

"I'm excited for the opportunity," Pledger said. "This has legitimately been a dream to have a weekday show."

Pledger will be working triple-duty, remaining as producer of "The Blitz" while taking on the challenge of hosting his new show in addition to co-hosting "The Saturday Morning Hangover" for the station.

"I've worked for this for so long. I have long wanted to be in both worlds because of the creativity that I use when producing, how it differs from creating a show," he said. "(I) love flexing both of those creative muscles."

The Houston native's radio path started in 2002 when he served as an intern at KNBT radio in New Braunfels. He's since been a staple with the San Antonio Sports Star, filling in on-air when needed for all of the station's programs.

Pledger has gained a fan following for his takes, deep sports knowledge, humor, love of pop culture and humility.

"I want to thank everyone who's believed in me, the many listeners who have been vocal on social media and on the phones," said Pledger. "Colleagues like Rob (Thompson), Rudy Jay and Jason (Minnix), who gave me my first internship so many years ago back in 2002 at KNBT in New Braunfels."

"Joe (Reinagel) and Mike (Jimenez) who've helped groom me, and my Saturday Morning Hangover family: RJ Ochoa, and my current Saturday Morning Hangover co-hosts Jack (Thompson) and Katie (Goodman) all of them have had a hand in helping me become who I've been."

"Extra Innings with Pledger" will air from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on 94.1 FM.