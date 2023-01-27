KSAT sports anchor arrested and charged with DWI

Greg Simmons has worked at KSAT 12 since 1980, according to the station’s website.

SAN ANTONIO — Longtime KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons was arrested and charged with DWI early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to an arrest report, a deputy spotted the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe going 20 mph on East Evans Road just before 3 a.m. The deputy pulled over the driver, identified as Gregory Simmons, and asked him to perform a field sobriety test. The report says he was unable to perform parts of the test and handed the deputy a credit card instead of his driver’s license.

He reportedly told the deputy he was coming from the Green Lantern, a bar in Stone Oak.

The deputy asked for a breath or blood sample, which Simmons did not provide, according to the report. Simmons was transported to the Bexar County jail, where a search warrant was processed and a nurse took a blood sample.

Simmons faces a charge of driving while intoxicated. He has no other prior criminal history, court records show.

Simmons has worked at KSAT 12 since 1980, according to the station’s website. He graduated from Jefferson High School in 1974.

In a statement provided by KSAT 12 Friday afternoon, station officials confirmed Simmons's arrest.

"In the meantime, we ask that you respect the privacy of all involved and refrain from speculation or conjecture," the statement reads. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available."

