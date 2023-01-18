Shooting near John Jay High School prompts 'modified lockdown'

No one was injured in the gunfire, which SAPD called an isolated incident.

SAN ANTONIO — John Jay High School, located in far-west San Antonio, was placed on a modified lockdown around 2 p.m. Wednesday when someone fired several times into the air nearby, authorities said.

No one was injured in the gunfire. Between 10 and 15 rounds were fired.

Sergeant Chris Waclawczyk, with the San Antonio Police Department, identified the shooter only as a relative of a John Jay student. A second student in the area left the area after the shots were fired.

Waclawczyk said the incident was isolated, adding there is no ongoing threat. But it's unknown how much longer the lockdown will continue.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

