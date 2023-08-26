BCSO searching for suspect who allegedly shot at deputies during pursuit on far west side

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is believed to be armed. No injuries to deputies were reported.

SAN ANTONIO — Authorities are on the far west side searching for a suspect who they say shot at deputies during a pursuit Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office (BCSO).

The agency is urging the public to avoid the area of Skull Valley Drive, just inside Loop 1604 near Marbach, and to "remain vigilant" if you live there. The unidentified suspect is believed to be armed.

BCSO shared a photo of the man they're looking for, saying he's believed to have switched out his red hoodie for a black shirt. He's believed to be in his 20s.

UPDATE: SUSPECT This is a photo of the suspect. We are currently looking for this individual. We believe he has removed... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, August 26, 2023

BCSO says deputies initially responded to the area for a report of a stolen vehicle when the pursuit began and the shots were fired. No injuries were reported.

If you see any suspicious activity in the area or spot the individual, call (210) 335-6000 or 911.

This is a developing story.

