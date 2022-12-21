Area shelters get ready to save people from bitter cold

An extreme arctic front could turn deadly for the homeless this week.

SAN ANTONIO —

The seven official city and county warming centers will open Thursday afternoon when the temperature really takes a dive, but the rush is already on to make sure there will be enough capacity to help everyone who needs it.

City officials have said previously there are about 8,000 unsheltered people on the streets every single night in the local area.

The people who serve the homeless every day at local non-profit organizations are working extra hard these days.

Offering a prayer before serving up a steaming hot lunch on Nolan Street a few blocks east of Highway 281, they put faith into action at the Catholic Worker House.

Every day, they feed those who need help, many of whom are senior citizens.

They treasure the donations that keep the doors open every day, but when it's cold, their needs increase as the temperatures fall.

The director of the center, Dr. Chris Plauche, said "We really need gloves. We have no more gloves. Beanie hats. We could use shoes, gently used shoes.

We have plenty of socks but any donations that can help with utilities or paying for the food we need to buy."

At the Christian Assistance Ministry, they say unsheltered people are afraid of the hard times ahead.

Valerie Salas said, "People are worried that churches won't open up. Shelters won't open up. That there won't be beds available, so we put the alert out today to let people know that there is outreach out there.

People are piling in, knowing that the next few days could be brutal. Salas is encouraging everyone to come in from the cold.