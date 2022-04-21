At Second Chance Job Fair, ex-offenders find their shot at building a new future

It can be hard for people to find employment after they've been locked up. This San Antonio initiative is looking to help.

SAN ANTONIO — A crowd of San Antonians showed up at Freeman Coliseum Thursday afternoon looking for hope. Many of them found it.

Attendees who stopped by the complex's Second Chance Job Fair, which specifically seeks to help connect those with criminal backgrounds to employment opportunities, called it a gamechanger, and a way for people who made mistakes in their past to start building a future.

"It's a great day when we have a second chance for people who need help, need support," fair organizers said. "We are so happy to be here today to give these people another chance."

From the outset, Second Chance Job Fair offered hope to those who had little.

"(It's) like you've got this 'X' on your back; you're an ex-offender," said Frank Hernandez, a fair attendee, adding it's difficult for most people to transition into regular daily life after being locked up. "You're never going to be nothing or amount to anything, but I'm here to tell you that's a life from the pit of hell."

For the employers, it's an opportunity to hire people they can trust.

"What we've learned through hiring this population is they have a higher retention rate... (and) they are more productive and efficient than a lot of our other candidates that we hire from normal recruiting means," said Leslie Cantu, assistant vice president of administration at Toyotetsu Texas, which manufactures car parts.

Cantu said the company has been involved in the program for years and considers it a big success.

"For us it makes good business sense to hire a population that's very hard working, loyal, dedicated and looking to maintain a long-term career with our company," she said.

Meanwhile, Mike Gorman of Glazer's Beer and Beverage said it took just a little over an hour to identify "six strong candidates we're looking forward on making an offer to."