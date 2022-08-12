What San Antonio searched for the most on Google in 2022

The Alamo City was the only place in the U.S. with early voting as its top trend.

SAN ANTONIO — Google is giving some insight into what San Antonio was most curious about this year.

According to its "Year in Trends," the Alamo City was the only place in the country with early voting as its top trend.

The top trending animal was the great eared nightjar, which is a bird that looks almost cat-like.

Another interesting trend -- San Antonio was only one of three places that had Hawaiian food as its top trending "near me" search.

The top five searches in San Antonio are:

1. Early voting

2. Gas prices near me

3. Cheapest gas near me

4. Plasma donation near me