South San Antonio ISD celebrates a century of education

The district held its birthday bash for students and parents.

SAN ANTONIO — A local school district is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

South San Antonio ISD held its annual back-to-school birthday bash before the beginning of this school year. All students were given free school supplies, backpacks and even haircuts. Metro Health was also on standby to administer free back to school immunizations along with COVID vaccines.

