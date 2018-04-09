Rain pounded down on San Antonio and Bexar County, placing the area under an hours-long Flash Flood Warning Monday.
In fact, according to the National Weather Service, it was a day of record-breaking rainfall for the area.
The NWS reported that Labor Day Monday was the tenth wettest day in San Antonio's history. It was also the third wettest September day on record.
The agency also reported that San Antonio broke a 100-year old rainfall record, blasting inches past an 1889 rainfall total.
