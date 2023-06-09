SAPD bomb squad conducting training detonations on city's south side

Police say residents who live in the area shouldn't be alarmed if they hear the sound of blasts between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO — If you live on the south side, don't be alarmed if you hear the sound of blasts Thursday morning.

The San Antonio Police Department said its bomb squad will be holding training detonations from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its training academy, located in the area of Loop 410 and Moursund Boulevard. Folks living in the area might hear loud noises and the sound of explosions, but SAPD said there will be no danger to the public.

