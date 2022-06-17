SAISD welcomes 48 new teachers for 2022-2023 school year

Amid nationwide educator shortages, Shantell Colebrook and Nathan Pastrano are joining SAISD with hopes to inspire and advocate for students.

SAN ANTONIO — Classrooms everywhere can be a catalyst for inspiration. That was true for both Shantell Colebrook and Nathan Pastrano. It's why they decided to become teachers themselves. Both landed teaching positions with San Antonio ISD (SAISD) through the Teach for America program.

Pastrano said the educators and mentors he had in high school inspired him to pursue a career in education and be a mentor for other students. Beginning this fall, he will be a 9th grade English teacher at Highland's High School on the city's east side.

"I want to be able to create accessibility and opportunities for students," Pastrano said.

On the west side, Colebrook, will be an English Second Language (ESL) teacher at Lanier High School.

"I was essentially an international student myself," Colebrook said. "I was an immigrant, I know what it felt like, how I was treated, how I had no voice, how it took educators advocating for me, so immediately I try to reach that part of my students so they know they are safe to be in that classroom."

Amid a nationwide teacher shortage that experts say was exacerbated by the pandemic, Teach For America participants are entering the profession clear eyed about the challenged facing public education, said Jennifer Rodriguez. Rodriguez is the Senior Managing Director, Teach For America San Antonio.

"I’ve really seen in this particular group, an even deeper commitment to this work and even more aware of the challenges that may be ahead," Rodriguez said.

Program participants are paired with school districts, and will spend time as teaching assistants, before moving towards full time teaching positions. Colebrook said the mentorship she has received at SAISD's Thomas Jefferson High School this summer has been invaluable.

"It's been a challenge, but a good one," Colebrook said. "I am learning every day."

In addition to filling teacher positions, Rodriguez said Teach for America aims to reduce educational inequalities. She adds that the program typically chooses to partner with districts with high population levels of low-income students and/or students of color.

"We know that there are educational inequalities throughout the nation, your life chances of being able to go to college and have a certain job are often dictated by the zip code that you’re born in," Pastrano said. "We recognize that not everyone student is able to start off on the same playing field and so we’re here to get everybody to start from that same base line to get everybody caught up."

Pastrano recognizes the challenges facing the education system, but said his passion for teaching trumps the hardships ahead.

"It’s hard to find teachers, it’s hard to fill in these positions so the people who are willing to step up to that plate bring that fire and bring that support."

Colebrook said she knows of educators looking to make their way out of the profession because of challenges brought on by the pandemic.

"I understand that," she said. "I applied because I want to be part of that journey that’s like okay what do after the pandemic, how can I serve and put students first."