Here's how to be money smart at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo

Get the most for your money by planning ahead.

SAN ANTONIO — How can you get the most bang for your buck at the Stock Show and Rodeo?

And if you're new to one of the city's biggest parties – what are the secrets to have the most fun?

Saving a bit of money starts before you get to the grounds if you are not in a hurry.

If you want to skip paid parking, VIA bus # 24 will drop you off at the front gate. A one-way fare is $1.30.

Organizers said there are many opportunities to save money during the event for those who plan ahead.

Baylee Olivarez said “Every Thursday for the rest of the show it will be Dollar Days, so that will be the 9th, the 16th and the 23rd and we are doing the 20th as well, so that’s $2 admissions, $2 carnival rides and $2 select carnival foods.”

“Sunday the 12th we will also have $2 admissions for all ages,” Olivarez added.

Event officials say you can also save time before you arrive if you purchase tickets online.

Olivarez said “Buying parking online is always a great option, making sure you get the best deal and the best parking spot.”

“You can make sure that you have all of your grounds passes and tickets. It’s always the best option and the most affordable to go to www.sarodeo.com,” Olivarez continued.

Even with pre-paid tickets, Olivarez said traffic is heavy when rodeo performances are about to get underway.

“We recommend getting here a little bit early, especially if you have tickets to go see the concerts and the rodeo shows’” Olivarez said.

After the performances, Olivarez said there are plenty of events for those who prefer a later start.

“There are tons of options for Rodeo After Dark. Bud Light Live goes on until 1am on weekends,” Olivarez said, adding that their website has a complete events calendar.