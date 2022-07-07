San Antonio River Walk ranked one of the most beautiful sights around the world, study says

San Antonio is number 16 out of 20 on the list.

SAN ANTONIO — We all know San Antonio is the place to be in the Lone Star State. And apparently, a recent study agrees.

The study found the San Antonio’s River Walk is one of the top 20 most beautiful sights around the world. Kuoni analyzed over 452,000 TripAdvisor reviews to see where travelers had reviewed sights as "beautiful" most often.

San Antonio is number 16 out of 20 on the list. Here's the Top 20:

1. New York

2. Rome

3. Las Vegas

4. Barcelona

5. Paris

6. Prague

7. Cape Town

8. Abu Dhabi

9. Vancouver

10. Seattle

11. Dubai

12.Vienna

13. Madrid

14. Christchurch

15. San Francisco

16. San Antonio

17. Milan

18. Seville

19. Sydney

20. Brussels

"We are proud of this recognition for our city and our beautiful River Walk," said Communications Manager of Visit San Antonio Ja’Nise Solitaire.