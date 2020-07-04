SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio looks like a ghost town as normally bustling areas are shut down and residents are abiding by the 'Stay Home, Work Safe' order amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

A spokesperson with the San Antonio River Walk Association, said: "The San Antonio River Walk looks forward to the return of the 'old normal' when [it's] once again bustling."

In the meantime, enjoy these eerily beautiful, yet desolate images of one of the top destinations in Texas. 

Photographer: Erika Pinkley

Desolate images of the San Antonio River Walk
01 / 27
02 / 27
03 / 27
04 / 27
05 / 27
06 / 27
07 / 27
08 / 27
09 / 27
10 / 27
11 / 27
12 / 27
13 / 27
14 / 27
15 / 27
16 / 27
17 / 27
18 / 27
19 / 27
20 / 27
21 / 27
22 / 27
23 / 27
24 / 27
25 / 27
26 / 27
27 / 27