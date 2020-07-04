SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio looks like a ghost town as normally bustling areas are shut down and residents are abiding by the 'Stay Home, Work Safe' order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesperson with the San Antonio River Walk Association, said: "The San Antonio River Walk looks forward to the return of the 'old normal' when [it's] once again bustling."

In the meantime, enjoy these eerily beautiful, yet desolate images of one of the top destinations in Texas.

Photographer: Erika Pinkley