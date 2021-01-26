San Antonio River Authority conducting prescribed burn along Mission Reach

The burn is part of the ongoing maintenance of the Mission Reach Ecosystem Restoration and Recreation Project.

*Editor's Note: The above photo is from a prescribed burn back in 2018.

If you see smoke coming from the south side of town, it is likely coming from the prescribed burn along the Mission Reach.

As part of the ongoing maintenance of the Mission Reach Ecosystem Restoration and Recreation Project, the San Antonio River Authority will be conducting a prescribed burn on January 26 and 27.

Trail closures will be in place during the day, with River Authority staff redirecting trail users.