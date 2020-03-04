SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio River Authority announced today that it would be closing some of its parks entirely, as well as some large gathering areas along the river during Easter weekend.

According to a press release sent out Friday, San Antonio River Authority General Manager Suzanne Scott was quoted as saying, "For the purpose of community health and safety, we must do our part to limit large gatherings along the river and at our parks."

The move is an attempt by the River Authority to reduce crowds and help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Access to some park amenities such as pavilions, basketball courts, and playgrounds have already been closed until further notice.

Gatherings at area-parks are a common occurrence for San Antonians during Easter weekend.

Following the holiday weekend, River Authority parks and amenities including trails, campsites, disc golf courses, restrooms, and green spaces will re-open on Monday, April 13. While residents can use these outdoor resources, it is important to continue the practice of social distancing.

The temporary Easter Weekend closure impacts the following parks and park amenities operated by the River Authority in Bexar County:

Confluence Park, 310 W. Mitchell St.

Portions of the Mission Reach section of the San Antonio River Walk Concepción Portal and adjoining green space near Concepción Park Mission Parkway from SE Military to Villamain, including Espada Park, Acequia Park, and the Acequia Pavilion All large pavilions along the river; these are already closed and will remain so until further notice

River Crossing Park, 6890 South Loop 1604 E.

The temporary Easter Weekend closure also impacts the following parks operated by the River Authority in Wilson County: