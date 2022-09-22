Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on person involved in alleged road rage incident

The San Antonio Crime Stoppers say a shooting occurred after an alleged road rage incident, according to their website.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are requesting the public's help in providing information on a suspect responsible for the murder of Mark Maldonado Jr. on the west side, according to a press release.

The incident occurred on the 6200 block of W. Commerce Street on Friday, Sept. 16.

The San Antonio Crime Stoppers say a shooting occurred after an alleged road rage incident, according to their website.

The website says Maldonado Jr. was driving a gray Ford F-150 when another male driver driving a gray four-door sedan began shooting at Maldonado Jr. striking him several times.

Maldonado was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.