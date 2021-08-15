San Antonio Restaurant Weeks kicks off this weekend

Each participating restaurant offers a three-course fixed menu for lunch and dinner at reduced prices.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio restaurants are cooking up something special to get you in the door.

Restaurant Weeks kicked off Saturday. The two-week event goes on until August 28.

“Restaurant Weeks is really about getting out, exploring the city, finding new places to eat, or maybe enjoying some of your old favorites,” said Suzanne Taranto-Etheredge, President and CEO of Culinaria.

Culinaria is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote San Antonio’s local restaurants and chefs.

“Restaurant Weeks really celebrates the confluence of culture in San Antonio's food,” said Taranto-Etheredge.

The bi-annual event has an all-star summer line-up including some newly added restaurants.

Taranto-Etheredge said August is a typically slow time for restaurants which adds to the struggle for owners trying to survive the pandemic.

“There are several well, if not all of the restaurants, who have endured just a ton of hardship throughout this pandemic are really relying on restaurant weeks to be able to help them sort of start to thrive again,” said Taranto-Etheredge.

She said the labor crisis had also added challenges for restaurant owners.

“They've really been resilient. They've been working hard,” said Taranto-Etheredge. “ And, all of these chefs and owners are working 24/7 to make sure that they're maintaining strict standards of safety and health and really trying to do what's best for the community.”

Each participating restaurant offers a reduced priced, fixed menu.

Three course menus for lunch range from $20 to $30, and for dinner, prices range from $35 to $55.

There are also to-go options for those who’d rather dine at home.

“San Antonio is such a hospitality town. You know, we are built on really our hospitality and welcoming people to the city,” said Taranto-Etheredge. “Restaurants are really a vital part of that community, so it's really, really important to support that industry.”