San Antonio restaurant owner pledging to ban Russian liquors from establishment

After hearing about the invasion in Ukraine, Gary Skinner figured out a way to show support at his bar and grill.

SAN ANTONIO — The Texas Restaurant Association says it's seeing many restaurateurs remove Russian imports from their menus following a push by Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Saturday to voluntarily remove all Russian products from their shelves amid the conflict in Ukraine.

Governor Abbott also extended that request to the Texas Package Association and all Texas retailers.

In a statement to KENS 5, the Texas Restaurant Association says, "We stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine, and stand ready to help businesses as they support the economic sanctions by finding alternatives to Russian imports. We join in the global prayers for peace and safety in this troubling time.



We’re already seeing many remove Russian imports from their menus. The good news is we have many great alternatives. For example, vodka is one of the top Russian imports in our industry, but we have many award-winning alternatives distilled right here in Texas, including Tito’s, Deep Eddy Vodka, Dripping Springs Vodka, Enchanted Rock Vodka, BlackEyed Distilling Vodka, and Western Son Vodka.



We also want to remind patrons that our enemy is not Russian-Americans or immigrants, or even the people of Russia. We stand united with all who oppose the violence in Ukraine."

After witnessing the warfare taking place in Ukraine, the owner of Conroy’s in Stone Oak took it upon himself to remove Stoli Vodka from the menu at his two area locations.

“When all of this stuff starting happening with Russia and Ukraine, I started thinking really hard about because I have a big heart and I feel terrible about what’s happening to Ukraine. Like, why?” said Gary Skinner, the owner.

Stoli is a vodka with a Russian name and Russian-born owner but made in Latvia. On their website, the Stoli Groups writes they "stand for peace in Europe and in solidarity with the Ukrainian people."

Whether it’s Russian made, affiliated or inspired, Skinner said it has no place at Conroy’s. Even if it means lost revenue for Skinner and the distributors he buys from.

“That is not my concern. My concern is to support,” he said.