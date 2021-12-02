San Antonio resident wins $3 million from lottery scratch ticket

The ticket was purchased at the Lucky Store at 2302 Commercial Avenue in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio resident won the top prize of $3 million in a Texas lottery scratch ticket game.

The game was the 500X Loteria Spectacular game. The ticket was purchased at the Lucky Store at 2302 Commercial Avenue in San Antonio on the south side near the intersection with Grosvenor Street.

The big winner elected to remain anonymous. This was the first of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in this game.