San Antonio resident wins $1 million scratch ticket prize

The winning ticket was the game of Millionaire Club. The ticket was purchased at H-E-B Food Store #658, located at 23635 Wilderness Oak, in San Antonio.

The person who won the jackpot chose to stay anonymous and not be identified.

This was the last of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Millionaire Club offers more than $262.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning a prize of $75 or more in the game are one in 3.51.