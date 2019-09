SAN ANTONIO — One San Antonian is $1 million richer after purchasing a winning Texas Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to a press release from the Texas Lottery, the ticket was purchased at Billy's Food Mart along Rittiman Road.

This was the 11th of 15 top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the Stacks of Cash game.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.37.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.