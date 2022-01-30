San Antonio recognized for being a hot spot for film industry

For the fourth consecutive year, MovieMaker magazine named San Antonio as one of the "Best Places to Live and Work as a MovieMaker 2022"

SAN ANTONIO — Move over Hollywood because San Antonio is stealing some of your spotlight.

The Alamo City has been named one of the “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker in 2022.”

It’s the fourth consecutive year that MovieMaker Magazine has recognized San Antonio for being a hotspot for film.

“San Antonio is incredibly a friendly city. That's what we call it, ‘film friendly’ and also just friendly, right? We're very accommodating and we're easy to work with,” said Krystal Jones, the Interim Executive Director of the City of San Antonio’s Department of Arts and Culture.

Jones said part of the reason for the recognition is the city’s focused efforts on advancing the film scene.

“We have the beauty shots and then also just the real shots,” said Jones. “The fact that we're an authentic city really comes off what a production comes to San Antonio.”

Big selling points include talented hometown actors and crews, diverse locations that are made easily accessible, and free film permits for city owned properties.

“It’s just that access,” said Jones. It's the fact that you can close the street really fast in this city compared to other competitors in cities that are looking for filmmaking. That's some of the reasons why they're coming here.”

House Hunters, VH1’s True Crime Stories, and specials on HBO and FX are just a few of the productions filmed in The Alamo City with more big names on the way.

Jones said the recognition also puts the city’s local filmmakers in the spotlight.

“We have a really fantastic film community here that's providing their services to non-profits, to corporate entities for commercials, but also they're having their own projects that they're working on when it comes to narrative film,” said Jones.

She said the buzz created by lively film scene in San Antonio, brings in dollars that benefits the entire city.

“It's really that trickle-down effect when it comes to the economic benefits. But then also when people see San Antonio on film, especially in the travel shows or some of the documentaries, it's like, ‘Wow, that really looks beautiful and I want to come here and again,’” said Jones. “It's that economic impact of having tourism been driven here to San Antonio through film.”

Other Texas cities that also made the list are Fort Worth, Dallas, and Austin.