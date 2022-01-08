San Antonio receives 1,000 doses of monkey pox vaccine

The vaccine JYNNEOSTM is enough to fully vaccinate 500 people. A full dose include two shots, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Metro Health has received 1,000 doses of the monkeypox vaccien from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The organization said doses for 360 people are already planned to be distributed to six centers to reach those most at risk. Those include the following list:

Alamo Area Resource Center (AARC)

BEAT AIDS

CentroMed Santa Rosa Pavilion Clinic

Kind Clinic San Antonio

San Antonio AIDS Foundation

University Health’s Family-Focused AIDS Clinical Treatment Services (FFACTS)

The organization hopes that additional distribution will be possible once more vaccine supply is available.

Dr. Anita K. Kurian, Metro Health Assistant Director, explained that the remaining 280 doses will be used to vaccinate up to 140 close contacts identified during Metro Health case investigations.

“We are working to acquire additional doses to expand the availability of monkeypox vaccine,” she said. “In the meantime, we encourage those that believe they were exposed to monkeypox to please call 210-207-8876.”

As of August 1, 2022, 13 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Bexar County. As of this week, Texas has 338 cases of monkeypox reported. The current risk of getting monkeypox in the general public appears to be low in the broader community.

Symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

A rash that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth and on other parts of the body, like the hands/palms, feet, chest or genitals. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely.

To prevent the spread of monkeypox, individuals can:

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact in large crowds where people are wearing minimal clothing (such as nightclubs, festivals, raves, saunas, and bathhouses).

Avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with someone with a new, unexplained rash.

If you were exposed to monkeypox or have symptoms such as fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash, contact your healthcare provider as soon as possible. Healthcare providers can provide testing and care for people with monkeypox.

If sick with monkeypox, isolate at home until the rash has fully resolved, the scabs have fallen off, and a fresh layer of intact skin has formed. Monkeypox is usually a self-limiting infection that does not require hospitalization.