San Antonio realtor says people looking to buy a house should move soon

As of August 2020, Cher Miculka says the average price people are paying for homes in Bexar County is about $246,000.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio was named one of the top 20 most affordable places to retire. Even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the San Antonio housing market continues to boom.

“The fear factor isn’t as strong as you think it would be in other scenarios,” incoming chairwomen of the San Antonio Board of Realtors Cher Miculka said.

Miculka says despite what people may think, if someone is looking to buy a house, now is the time to jump in.

“Check the rental prices, it’s so affordable to buy a home right now. Sometimes homeownership, and you’d be surprised what you can buy, is lower than what you may be paying out there in rent,” Miculka said.

As of August 2020, Miculka says the average price people are paying for homes in Bexar County is about $246,000, but she says that number could go up or down depending on the economy.

“You need to consider how long you’re going to be in a certain location, where you want to be, what you want to do, and what your advantages are,” Miculka said.

Uncertain about where the economy is going at this time, Miculka says interested buyers should make a move sooner than later.