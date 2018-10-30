In an interview released Tuesday, President Donald Trump says he plans to attempt to revoke birthright citizenship through the use of an executive order.

"You'd be talking about people who've been citizens of course for decades in some situations who would have to worry about whether their passport's valid, for example," San Antonio immigration Attorney Lance Curtright said.

According to the Pew Research Center, the most recent data shows more than 200,000 babies were born to unauthorized immigrants in the United States each year over the past few years.

In this week's interview with news site Axios, President Donald Trump called that "ridiculous" and said his lawyers recently told him the power of the pen could strip that right away. Curtwright and many other legal experts disagree, saying it wouldn't be enough.

"The 14th amendment guarantees birthright citizenship and the Congress also guarantees that by statute, so there's no way an executive order can trump those two very firmly entrenched laws and it's foolhardy for him to try to do so," Curtwright said.

Senator Lindsey Graham says he will introduce legislation to support the President's mission.

© 2018 KENS