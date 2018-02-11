SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio was named the best city in the United States for veterans to live.

The number one ranking comes from the home loan company Veterans United.

The company compared economic wellness, employment numbers, quality of life and VA benefit availability to generate the country's top 10 best places for veterans.

See the full list below:

1. San Antonio, TX

2. Lincoln , NE

3. Arlington, TX

4. Raleigh, NC

5. Oklahoma City, OK

6. Colorado Springs, CO

7. Boise, ID

8. Jacksonville, FL

9. Fort Worth, TX

10. Columbus, OH

