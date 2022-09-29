Cowboy-themed fashion show raises thousands for cancer research

KENS 5 cancer survivors Marvin Hurst and Barry Davis were part of the festivities.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — Members of the KENS 5 team unleashed their inner cowboy and strutted their stuff at Thursday's Ranch Chic Fashion Show, one of the premiere fundraising events for the American Cancer Society.

Organizer's of the 17th annual event say they were expecting their biggest turnout ever, with more than 600 guests, while hoping to raise close to $120,000 for cancer prevention, treatment and resources.

"We have a lot of kids that are actually modelling tonight and they always pull on the heartstrings, so there's always laughter through tears," said Michel Waechter, Ranch Chic chair. "It's a very emotional event, but it's a very uplifting event. It's inspiring to be at every year."

Members of the KENS 5 team continue to show their country style at tonight's Ranch Chic Fashion Show.🤠 pic.twitter.com/4eojauCarf — KENS 5 (@KENS5) September 30, 2022

Waechter added the show provides the community with an opportunity to show their support for cancer survivors, more than 50 of which modeled at Ranch Chic this year, including KENS 5's Barry Davis and Marvin Hurst.

The show also featured more than 50 models who are cancer survivors themselves, including KENS 5's own Barry Davis and Marvin Hurst.

---

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.