San Antonio Pumpkin Festival near Pearl has 'World's Largest Bouncy Pumpkin'

SAN ANTONIO — Have you ever wanted to jump on the 'World's Largest Bouncy Pumkin' or play in a pit filled with kernels of corn? Now you have the chance!

The San Antonio Pumpkin Festival in downtown San Antonio at Town Square near historic Pearl is now underway until October 29.

This halloween-apolooza is at 1603 Broadway Street from 3 p.m.–10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Fridays through Sundays 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. On Monday, October 9 (Columbus Day), they will be open from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Tickets for the festival are $12 and are available online and are sold by date and entry time, and children in diapers are free!

Because the tickets are highly sought after, walk-up tickets for admission won’t be available.

The young and the young at heart can all bounce to their heart's content in the 2,000 square foot pumpkin bouncy house, said to be the World's Largest!

And they have plenty of pumpkins for fabulous photo opportunities with your family. Organizers say they have more than 50 varieties of the orange gourd in gorgeous fall-themed displays that are jsut prime for pictures.

And the kids will love playing in the huge corn pit filled with kernels of corn, that feels the same as a beach filled with sand, just not as messy.

Your $12 admission gets you access to:

Train Rides

Butterfly Encounter

Steer Roping

Corn Pit

Live Music

Magic Shows

Bouncy Pumpkin

Pumpkin Houses

Corn Maze

Pumpkin Painting & Carving

Modern Pumpkin Art Exhibit

Hay Castle

Toddler Bull Rides

The festival ends on October 29. Get your tickets here https://www.geoji.com/g/4020?r=1368.

