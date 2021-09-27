San Antonio Public Library to discontinue overdue fines

“No one should be afraid to visit or use the services at their local library because they are worried about owing money if their book is returned late."

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Public Library is discontinuing overdue fines starting Oct. 1.

Because of the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget by City Council, no one will be charged fines for returning library items beginning in October.

"SAPL’s elimination of overdue fines is an important change that breaks down financial barriers to access library services and resources," the press release says.

Those who currently owe library fines will still be responsible for paying their fines. But, SAPL urges people with existing late fines to reach out to their local branch library or call (210) 207-2500.

“No one should be afraid to visit or use the services at their local library because they are worried about owing money if their book is returned late," said Paul Stahl, Chair of the SAPL Board of Trustees.

Ending overdue fines is something SAPL has been trying to promote access to library services, expanding on a pilot program launched in 2019 that eliminated similar fines on materials for kids and teens.

“SAPL has made great strides over the years in making library services increasingly accessible for San Antonians,” said Ramiro S. Salazar, Director of San Antonio Public Library.

A full map of fine-free libraries is available from the Urban Libraries Council.

For more information including San Antonio Public Library locations and services, visit mysapl.org.