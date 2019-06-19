SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Public Library is rolling out a pilot program that will waive fees for some overdue items returned after June 3.

According to the library, any items classified “juvenile” or “young adult” will not be charged overdue fines as long as they are returned during the pilot program. This includes all material types: books, DVDs, CDs, magazines, audio books and more. Lost or damaged items will still be assessed fees.

The library has not announced when the pilot program will end, but they plan on evaluating the program in spring 2020 to determine if it will make permanent changes.

POPULAR ON KENS5.COM:

Southwest is having a birthday sale, and fares are as low as $49

Dairy Queen to celebrate summer with free ice cream

Injuries reported, several people cited after fight erupts at youth baseball game

'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer donates to cancer research walk in Alex Trebek's name

This dog's pads burned off while on walk in summer heat