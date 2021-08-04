Libraries reopening for 'brisk browsing' on April 13

Not all locations will be open since several locations are undergoing renovations. The San Antonio Public Library system stopped allowing visitors last year.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Public Library locations are getting ready to reopen next week after being closed since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. SAPL said it will allow "brisk browsing" five days a week.

According to the City of San Antonio, all locations will offer the service except for: Central Library, Forest Hills, McCreless, Memorial and San Pedro as they are undergoing renovations.

Contact-free pickup will also continue on Tuesdays from 12 p.m.-8 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Computer appointments will still be available Tuesday 3 p.m.-7 p.m and Wednesday through Saturday 1 p.m.-5 p.m.