SAN ANTONIO — The UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing and Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced a new program to distribute Narcan to released inmates.

Narcan is a naloxone spray used to reverse opioid overdose. The announcement will be made Tuesday at a press conference at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

"The aim of this program is to provide Narcan and education to inmates and their family members to prevent overdose deaths,” said Lisa Cleveland, program leader.

The new program will be the first in Texas to provide Narcan to people leaving jail. It's funded by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission through a federal grant received from the Substance Abuse & Mental Health Services Administration, the press release said.

“We are happy to provide Narcan to those leaving the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. It will make their re-entry into our community safe," said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

For more information, you can visit the MoreNarcanPlease website.

