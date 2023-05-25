Power restored in northwest San Antonio after contractor hits gas line

About 2,000 customers were without electricity for at least 90 minutes.

SAN ANTONIO — Power has been restored for more than 2,000 CPS Energy customers in far-northwest San Antonio after a nearby gas line was struck by a contract, resulting in electricity being turned off as a precaution.

The outage lasted at least 90 minutes and affected 2,063 customers in the area of Galm and Park roads, near Government Canyon State Natural Area.

This is a developing story. Check back with KENS5.com for updates.

