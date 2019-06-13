SAN ANTONIO — Looking to cool down from the triple-digit heat index in the forecast this weekend? San Antonio Parks and Recreation will open all the city's public pools on Saturday, June 15.

Four regional pools - Lady Bird Johnson, Southside Lions, Heritage and Joe Ward - opened on May 4. Now, the rest of the city's public pools will be available for lap swim or just a place to cool down.

If you're taking the kids, be sure to know what to look for if you think someone may be drowning.

Saturday will be a festive day at every pool that opens for the start of the 2019 summer season, but it will be a luau theme at Elmendorf Lake Pool, which is welcoming swimmers for the first time. A Facebook event promises family-friendly activities at the splash pad, playground, and swimming pool. The party begins at 11 a.m. and features an Aqua Zumba class, giant games, a hula hoop contest and limbo contest.

Did we mention that admission to all the city's public pools is free on Saturday?

The city's pools will be open through mid-August on a Tuesday through Sunday schedule. Some operate on a 1 p.m.to 7 p.m. schedule, while others are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.